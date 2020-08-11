Ralph Perry, 77, of Hudson, MA, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, August 1st at UMass Memorial Marlboro Hospital. He was the husband of the late Marlene M. Perry, to whom he was married for 42 years, and the beloved Pepere to his twelve grandchildren. Ralph was born in Attleboro, MA, the son of the late Albert S. Perry, Sr. and Gertrude (King) Perry. He graduated from Coyle High School in Taunton, and later received an undergraduate degree from Bentley University in Waltham, and a Masters degree from Suffolk University in Boston. Prior to retiring, Ralph worked for many years at Digital Equipment Corporation in various roles as a Controller and Finance executive. He was an avid wood carver, and enjoyed fishing, fly tying and golf. Ralph is survived by his six children, Kelly J. Perry of Tiverton; Laurie Sweeney of Attleboro; Sandy Brooks and her husband, Mike, of Norton; Kristen Perry of Ansonia; Robert Smith and his late wife, Joy, of Hudson, and Jason Smith and his wife, Lisa, of Framingham. In addition to his children, he leaves behind his brothers the Rev. Monsignor John A. Perry of Fall River; Gerald Perry and his wife, Connie, of East Providence, RI and David Perry of Attleboro. He was predeceased by his brother Albert S. Perry, Jr. and his sister, Carol A. Perry. Relatives and friends are invited to a period of visitation from 4 pm until 7 pm on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at TIGHE HAMILTON REGIONAL FUNERAL HOME, 50 Central St., Hudson, MA. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 am on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at St. Michaels Parish, 21 Manning St., Hudson, MA; followed by a procession to Forestvale Cemetery in Hudson for committal. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his memory to The Michael J. Fox Foundation
, P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014. In his final years, Ralph was entirely devoted to the health and caring of his wife, Marlene, who suffered from Parkinsons disease for more than two decades.