Ramon D. Altamirano
Ramon D. Altamirano, 68, of Southborough died on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at Marlborough Hospital after complications from COVID-19. He was the beloved husband of Leslie (McNeish) Altamirano for the past 24 years. Born in Rancho Santa Fe, Mexico and came to the United States when he was young and earned his citizenship in 2002. Ramon was employed at International Paper of Framingham for several years before they relocated their office. He then went to work for IFCO of Westborough until he retired. He enjoyed working on cars and after retirement went to work for USA motor sport for a few years. Ramon also enjoyed his visits to Nantasket Beach, landscaping, watching Spanish soap operas, and soccer. As a devoted father his greatest joy was spending time with his family. In addition to his wife he is survived by his children, Christina Altamirano of Southborough; Griselda Altamirano of Mexico; Jose and Jorge Altamirano of CA; his sibling, Crecencio, Maria and Julia Altamirano all of Mexico. He is predeceased by his sons Michael and Carlos Altamirano; his brothers, Melquiades, Austin, and Genaro Altamirano. Visiting hours will be held on Friday, July 24, from 4 to 7 at the Morris Funeral Home, 40 Main Street, Southborough. Funeral service will be private. In lieu of flower memorial contributions may be sent in his memory to American Diabetes Association, 2451 Crystal Drive, Arlington, VA 22202. To leave words of condolence to the family, please visit www.morrisSouthboroughfuneral.com.

Published in MetroWest Daily News on Jul. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Morris Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Morris Funeral Home
40 Main Street
Southborough, MA 01772
(508) 485-4111
Memories & Condolences
July 20, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Morris Funeral Home
