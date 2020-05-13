|
Raymond Courchaine, 70, died Tuesday May 6, 2020 at Coleman House after suffering from Huntingtons Disease and recently being positive for Covid19. He was born in Marlborough, the son of the late Roger V. and Marie-Claire (Plourde) Courchaine and the husband of Patricia (Murphy) Courchaine, who died in 2002. He lived his entire life in Marlborough and was a member of St Marys Parish until its closing. Also, he was a Hudson Catholic High School graduate, class of 1968. Ray liked everyone he met and appreciated a good party. He enjoyed good friends, camping in the New England area, traveling, a Big Mac (or two or three), a cold beer, a good joke, NASCAR races and classic cars, especially his 1965 GTO which was his baby. Ray proudly worked for GM, North American Moving & Storage, Snap-On Tools and Automotive Brake Warehouse. He was a great worker but was forced into early retirement due to Huntingtons Disease. He loved all sports. The loudest and most excited sports fan was definitely Ray. He was passionate about all his New England sports teams. The only grudge he ever held throughout his life was when Bucky Dent hit a home run in the 1978 AL East division tie-breaker game against the Boston Red Sox. His greatest joy came from his children and grandchildren. He cherished attending all of their sporting events and recitals (of which there were many), and family gatherings - he was always last to leave! Ray leaves behind his three children: Danielle (Kenny, deceased) Teele of Marlborough, Nicole (Cory) Lewis of New Hampshire, and Brian (Jessica Schaufas) Courchaine of Leominster. He also leaves behind 10 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren and his sister Jeanne (Fox) Stanford, of Utah, and several nieces and nephews. He was also the brother of the late Paulette and Suzanne Courchaine. In lieu of flowers a donation to the Huntingtons Disease Research will be greatly appreciated. Online at HDSA.org or HDSA, 505 Eighth Ave, Suite 902, NY, NY 10018 Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, funeral arrangements are being planned for a later date. Short & Rowe Funeral Home of Marlborough is assisting with arrangements.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on May 13, 2020