Raymond Courchaine, 70, died Tuesday May 6, 2020 He was the husband of Patricia (Murphy) Courchaine, who died in 2002. Ray leaves behind his three children: Danielle Teele of Marlborough, Nicole Lewis of New Hampshire, and Brian Courchaine of Leominster, 10 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren and his sister Jeanne Stanford, of Utah, In lieu of flowers a donation to the Huntingtons Disease Research will be greatly appreciated. Online at HDSA.org
or HDSA, 505 Eighth Ave, Suite 902, NY, NY 10018. Visiting hours will be held on Monday July 13, from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. at the Short & Rowe Funeral Home (www. shortandrowefuneralhome. com) 95 West Main St. Marlborough. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday at 11:00 a.m. in Evergreen Cemetery in Marlborough.