Raymond (Warren) J. Folkes, 75, of Auburn, MA, passed away unexpectedly at home, on Monday, April 13, 2020. Raymond was born on June 6, 1944, in Brooklyn, N.Y., a son of Esther V. (Morrison) Folkes and the late Warren F. Folkes. He was raised in Brooklyn and later in Framingham, but eventually moved to Marlborough, where he lived for many years before finally settling in Auburn for the past 30 years. His laughter will be missed by all that knew him. Raymond had a long career as a driver, and successfully owned and operated his own company, Folkes Trucking. Ray was an avid NASCAR enthusiast and also enjoyed watching football and baseball. Ray is survived by his mother, Esther V. (Morrison) Folkes; his son, Steven Folkes; his brothers, Donald Folkes and Kenneth Folkes; his grandsons, Adam Folkes and Matthew Folkes and many nieces and nephews. Due to the current COVID 19 restrictions, a memorial service will be celebrated at a later time.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Apr. 28, 2020