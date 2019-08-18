|
Raymond K. Warren of Gillette, Wyom- ing, passed away June 30, 2019 of complications following a heart attack at University of Colorado Hospital, Aurora, Colorado. Raymond was born December 29, 1956, the third child of Raymond T. Warren and Patricia Burroughs Warren, in Natick, MA. He grew up in Framingham, MA, and graduated from Keefe Technical School in Culinary Arts. After working several years in Metro West restaurants, he followed his brother to work in the oil fields, settling in Gillette, Wyoming. He worked for many years for Black Hills Trucking and for Campbell County Concrete Co. Raymond is predeceased by his father, Raymond T. Warren, and his brother, Jeffrey R. Warren. He is survived by his mother, Patricia Burroughs Warren of Springfield, VA, and Falmouth, MA; his sister Deborah A. Warren (James Moran) of McLean, VA; a niece Nicole Norman (Andrew Crittondon) of Austin, TX; and 2 nephews, Trenton Warren of Gillette, and Kyle Warren of Sioux Falls, SD. Raymond is also survived by his long time partner Lara Becker and her three children Lisa (Travis White), Michael and Conner; and her three grandchildren, Maddox White, Teegan White and Chloe White all of Gillette, WY. Ray helped raise the children and as they said in the hospital, He was our Dad (Granddad), he was always there for us. He loved spending time with them. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Judes Chapel at Christ the King Catholic Parish, 3 Jobs Fishing Road, Mashpee, MA on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at 11 am. Friends and family are invited to a luncheon following the Mass at the home of his mother, Patricia Warren. Raymond will be interred at Great Woods Cemetery in Mashpee on Friday, August 30, 2019 at 10:30 am. For online guestbook, information and directions please visit www.ccgfuneralhome.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Aug. 18, 2019