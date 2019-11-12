|
Raymond L. Evans, 89, a 55 year resident of Framingham, died peacefully at his home on Saturday November 9, 2019. Born in Newark, NJ, he was the son of the late Arthur & Eleanor (Huck) Evans, and the beloved husband of Jean T. (Clark) for over 64 years. Ray was a 1967 graduate of Northeastern University. He worked for Raytheon, Digital, Prime and was a design engineer with Mitre. His love and passion was sailing his 27 foot Catalina sailboat in Greenwich Bay, RI, and watching the New England Patriots. Besides his dear wife Jean, he is survived by his daughter, Lisa Evans Carson & her husband William of Ashland, his grandchildren, Taylor Carson Do & her husband Trong, Kaitlin Carson, and Danielle Carson. Family and friends will honor and remember Rays life by gathering for visiting hours in the McCarthy, McKinney & Lawler Funeral Home, 11 Lincoln St. Framingham on Wednesday, November 13th from 4 -7 P.M. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. George Church, 74 School St., Saxonville on Thursday morning at 10 oclock. Interment will be private. For directions and online tributes, kindly visit www.mccarthyfh.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Nov. 12, 2019