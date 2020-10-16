In Loving Memory of Raymond Michael Peters, Son of William and Jane Peters, March 11, 1980 | October 11, 2020. Ray passed into paradise Sunday morning surrounded by loved ones at his home on The Lake. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him especially his mother Jane Peters and his 10 siblings, David Peters, Billy Peters, James Spagnuolo, Anthony Spagnuolo, Margie Peters, Tina Pease, Cathy Spagnuolo, Vicki Evangelous, Barbara Souza and Elizabeth Hoesnshell. Ray graduated from Assabet Valley HS with the Class of 99. He attended Wyoming Technical Institute. Ray became a Master Carpenter working at Spags Finish Carpentry He was a valued employee of New England Cabinets. However, there was so much more to Ray then his academic and work accomplishments. He loved fishing, swimming and hanging out at The Lake and Plum Island. Ray was known to many as The Life of The Party with a smile that could light up any room. Laughter that was more contagious then The COVID 19. Calling Hours will be 1-4 Sunday Oct 18 at The Short & Rowe Funeral Home, 95 West Main St. Marlborough. www.shortandrowefuneralhome.com