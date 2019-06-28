|
Raymond T. Angleton, 83, of Natick passed away peacefully on June 21, 2019 after a short illness. Devoted husband to (late) Jean A. (ONeil) Angleton. Ray was born in Cork, Ireland and was the son of the late Stephen and Julia Angleton. Served in the U. S. Coast Guard during the Vietnam War. Was assigned to the East Wing, a US Coast Guard ice breaker. Rays four year tour of duty included the North and South Poles. He was the first member of the US Coast to set foot on the South Pole. Owner of Village Sunoco service station and the Broken Board. His community service included 11 years on the Leonard Morse Hospital Trustee Council. Provided field trips for handicapped students. Taught Automotive and Light Mechanics for women, free of charge. Volunteered for the Salvation Army, Pine Street Inn and Home for Little Wanderers. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to a Funeral Mass in St. Patrick Church, 44 E. Central Street, Natick Tuesday, July 2 at 10am. Interment St. Patrick Cemetery.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on June 28, 2019