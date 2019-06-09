Raymond Whitcher, age 95, died Thursday, June 6, 2019 at St. Patrick Manor, Framingham. Born in Framingham, he was the son of the late Frank and Mary E. (Shea) Whitcher. Ray loved God, his large family and many friends and acquaintances he made walking and visiting around Framingham. He devotedly prayed for all. He enjoyed socializing, good food, music and a sip of fine whiskey. He laughed often and would often break into song. He loved a good time but was also a cheerful and dedicated worker. He was honored after 40 years of service at Ken's Steak House. In retirement, he interceded for others. He was a popular resident at St. Patrick Manor where he enjoyed companionship, caring and the Catholic sacraments. He will be missed, but his legacy of faith and prayer will continue to bless us. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his funeral on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at 9 AM from the Norton Funeral Home, 53 Beech St, (Corner of Union Ave.) Framingham, followed by a funeral Mass at 10 AM in St. Stephen's Church, 251 Concord St. (Rt. 126), and Framingham. Burial will follow in St. Stephen Cemetery, Framingham. For online guestbook, leave a message of condolence or directions, please visit nortonfuneralhome.com. Published in MetroWest Daily News on June 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary