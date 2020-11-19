1/1
Rebecca Nourse Wellen
Rebecca Nourse (Childs) Wellen, died peacefully November 16, 2020, at her home in Marlborough, Massachusetts. Rebecca was born in Framingham, MA in 1928 and was a proud descendant of Rebecca Nourse of the Salem Witch Trials of 1692. Rebecca graduated from Marlborough High School in 1946 and went on to receive an Associates Degree from Becker Junior College. She married Robert Wellen, the love of her life, in 1950. They enjoyed married life for 57 years until Bobs death in 2008. Rebecca was an avid reader and enjoyed volunteering at the Marlboro Public Library, working the polls at election time, and enjoying summer fun with family and friends at the Inter-Colonial Club on Fort Meadow. Rebecca is survived by her daughter, Marcia Clark of Mesa, Arizona, her son, Robert Wellen, Jr. and his wife Pamela of Nantucket, MA, her grandsons, Garrett and Trevor Wellen, and her granddaughter Elizabeth Bourgeois and her husband Michael, all of West Palm Beach, Florida, and her sister, Janice Childs of Framingham, MA. She was the mother of Frances Wellen, who died in 1978. Arrangements are private and are under the direction of the Slattery Funeral Home, Inc., 40 Pleasant St., Marlborough, MA 01752.

Published in MetroWest Daily News on Nov. 19, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Slattery Funeral Home
40 Pleasant Street
Marlborough, MA 01752
(508) 485-0225
