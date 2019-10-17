|
Regina Angelina (Simonetta) Treveloni, longtime resident of Ashland, MA, died unexpectantly at home October 13, 2019 surrounded by her loving family just shy of 101 years old. She was the daughter of the late Carlo and Marie (Quinzani) Simonetta of Framingham, MA. She was the wife of Reno Treveloni who passed in 2000. Regina leaves her sons Ronald Treveloni and Catherine of Naples, FL, Richard Treveloni and wife Christine of Tuscan, AZ, Peter Treveloni and wife Patricia of Sandwich, MA. She leaves a daughter Jean Eaton of Ashland, MA, and daughter-in-law Jean Treveloni of N. Grosvenor Dale, CT. She was predeceased by her son Paul Treveloni in 2001 and her dear friend Yann LeTreize in 2018. She also leaves 14 grandchildren and 9 greatgrandchildren. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend her funeral Mass on Monday, October 21, 2019 at 9 AM at St. Cecilia Church, 54 Esty Street (off Rt. 135) Ashland. Burial will follow in St. Tarcisius Cemetery, Framingham. Visiting hours at the Norton Funeral Home, 53 Beech Street, (corner of Union Ave.) Framingham will be Sunday from 2-5 PM. In lieu of flowers a donation may be made to the MetroWest Homecare and Hospice, 200 Nickerson Rd, Suite 110, Marlboro, MA 01752 or to the . To view full obituary, leave a message of condolence, sign the online guestbook or directions, please visit www. nortonfuneralhome.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Oct. 17, 2019