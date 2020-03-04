|
Regina C. (McGovern) Breheny 84, a resident of St. Patricks Manor in Framingham for the past 2 years died Sunday, March 1, 2020. Born in Queens, New York she was the daughter of the late Hugh & Rita (McNeil) McGovern, and the beloved wife of the late John Breheny. After high school, Regina entered the Sisters of Charity of Halifax. For 17 years in that order, she served as both a high school and elementary school teacher, but eventually she discerned that she was called to marry and have a family. Several years after being released from her vows, she married John Breheny in 1976. She continued to teach in Catholic schools for a total of 50 years. She enjoyed gardening, spiritual reading, the beautiful scenery of northeastern Pennsylvania, her two dogs and two cats, and sharing her Catholic faith with others. Regina is survived by her son Sean H. Breheny of Andover, her brother, John McGovern of FL, her sisters, Margaret Noller of NY, Sr. Anne McGovern of NY, & Rose McGovern of NY, and many nieces and nephews. Besides her husband John, she was predeceased by her siblings Rita, Hugh, Joseph, Carolyn, and Patricia. Family & friends will honor and remember Reginas life by gathering for visiting hours in the McCarthy, McKinney & Lawler Funeral Home, 11 Lincoln St. Framingham on Thursday, March 5th from 5 - 8 P.M. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday morning in St. Stephens Church, 251 Concord St. Framingham at 10 oclock. Interment will follow in St. Stephens Cemetery. Remembrances may be made in Reginas name to: American Life League (www.all.org). For directions and online tributes, please kindly visit www.mccarthyfh.com
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Mar. 4, 2020