Rena (Tebaldi) Blais, 98, of Hudson, passed away peacefully on April 10, 2020 at St. Patrick's Manor in Framingham. She was the wife of the late Clifford Blais, who died in 1995. Born in Southborough, she was the daughter of the late Terenzio and Augusta (Facondini)Tebaldi. Rena was a 1939 graduate of the former Peter's High School in Southborough and worked at Dennison Manufacturing Company. After her marriage to Clifford, she was a stay at home mom for 20 years, then helped her husband run the family business, McCormack's Apothecary of Hudson until retiring in 1990. She was a Brownie and Girl Scout troop leader for many years and active in the Hudson Emblem Club and St. Michael Parish. Rena loved the ocean and for many years vacationed every summer at Cape Cod in Provincetown. She loved birds, plants and gardening. She had a "green thumb". Rena is survived by her son James Blais, her daughter Ann (Blais) Shebak and her husband Richard of Hudson; a brother Gino Tebaldi of Hudson and sister Wilma Saunders of Ohio; six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her sister, Lidia Kiley and sister-in-law, Mary Tebaldi. A private graveside service will be held at Southborough Rural Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made In Loving Memory of Rena Blais to: , ATTN: St. Jude Gift Funds, PO Box 1000, Dept 142, Memphis, TN 38148-0142 fundraising.stjude.org/site/TR/GiftFunds/GiftFunds
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Apr. 12, 2020