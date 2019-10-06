|
Rene Jean-Paul LeBlanc died on September 28th 2019. Rene passed away in the loving embrace of his wife, Hillary. Rene Jean-Paul LeBlancRene spent his 87 years on this earth exploring his love of science, kayaking, hiking, academics, wine, and friendship. Rene had a great appreciation for his Micmac French-Acadian heritage, and his youth spent among his large family, fishing, and skiing. After serving on Airforce planes during the Korean War Rene entered Tufts University on the GI Bill. His love of learning led him to a Docto- rate degree from the University of Vermont. Rene then embarked upon a 45 year teaching career in the Biology Department at Framingham State University. His passion for teaching the human brain coupled with his kind nature gave countless students the confidence to learn without fear. He is survived by his be- loved wife, Hillary Landau; his dear older brother, Butch LeBlanc; and Rene's daughter, Michelle, as well as her husband, Jim Gaffney and their two sons, Michael and Kyle. Rene's step son David McGrath, his wife Lorie, and their children Gretchen and Morgan. His step daughter Jana Kadden, as well as her husband Jeremy and their children, Siegmund, Emmanuel, and Cecelia. And his step daughter Elena McNally, along with her husband Ben and their children Dahlia and Vivian. A tribute to life service for Professor Emeritus of Biology, Rene LeBlanc, Ph.D. will be held at Framingham State University in the Ecumenical Room on Monday, October 14th, from 10am - 1pm.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Oct. 6, 2019