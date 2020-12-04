1/1
Renee L. Rattet
Renee Lupton Rattet, a 99-year-old WWII Veteran, passed away on Nov. 29th, 2020 from Covid-19. She was born March 25, 1921 to Stella Lipski and Samuel Howard Lupton in New Bedford, Ma. She met her husband, Bernard Rattet while in the service. Renee modeled as a young adult, raised poodles and was an antique dealer later in life.. She was a superb artist and sculptor, working primarily in oils. Renee was a loving wife, mother and grandmother and took care of many relatives during difficult times. She will be greatly missed. She is survived by her 2 daughters, Dr. Shelley Rattet and Lisa Kaan, her 5 grandchildren - Sundara, Lee and Sarah Rattet, and Willow and Heath Coigny, and her 5 great grandchildren - Dylan and Henry Smith; Mila and Nico Coigny, and Isaiah Levangie. Renee was laid to rest with Military Honors on Dec 1, 2020 at the Massachusetts Memorial Veterans Cemetery in Winchendon, MA.

Published in MetroWest Daily News on Dec. 4, 2020.
