Renee Lupton Rattet, a 99-year-old WWII Veteran, passed away on Nov. 29th, 2020 from Covid-19. She was born March 25, 1921 to Stella Lipski and Samuel Howard Lupton in New Bedford, Ma. She met her husband, Bernard Rattet while in the service. Renee modeled as a young adult, raised poodles and was an antique dealer later in life.. She was a superb artist and sculptor, working primarily in oils. Renee was a loving wife, mother and grandmother and took care of many relatives during difficult times. She will be greatly missed. She is survived by her 2 daughters, Dr. Shelley Rattet and Lisa Kaan, her 5 grandchildren - Sundara, Lee and Sarah Rattet, and Willow and Heath Coigny, and her 5 great grandchildren - Dylan and Henry Smith; Mila and Nico Coigny, and Isaiah Levangie. Renee was laid to rest with Military Honors on Dec 1, 2020 at the Massachusetts Memorial Veterans Cemetery in Winchendon, MA.



