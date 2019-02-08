|
Richard A. "Flash" Harper, 82, of Marlborough and a former longtime resident of Framingham, died peacefully Wed. Feb. 6, 2019 at St. Patrick's Manor in Framingham. He was predeceased by his loving companion of 38 years, Marguerite E. Waugh who died November 4, 2017. He was the brother of the late Marilyn Dingley, Charles D. Harper, Jr. and James R. Harper., and is survived by 2 nephews: David Dingley of Northboro and Russell Dingley of Marlborough; his stepchildren: Steven T. Waugh of Marlborough, Cheryl A. Degnan, Robert W. Waugh and Lynn E. Waugh, all of Framingham; 7 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren. Born in Framingham, he was the son of the late Charles D. and A. Frances (Fairbanks) Harper. A graduate of Framingham High School with the Class of 1954, he served 2 enlistments in the US Army from 1954-1957 and 1961 to 1964 before being honorably discharged. Flash worked for the US Postal Service for 35 years before retiring. An avid bowler, he appeared on the Don Gillis television show "Candlepin Bowling" and enjoyed a life membership at Marlborough Country Club. He was also a Life Member of the Framingham Elks Lodge, BPOE # 1264. Visiting hours are Monday Feb. 11 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Boyle Bros. Funeral Home, 173 Union Ave., Framingham. A service celebrating his life will be held Tuesday Feb. 12 at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home with burial following at Edgell Grove Cemetery, Grove St., Framingham. For memorial page, please visit www.boylebrothers.com
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Feb. 8, 2019