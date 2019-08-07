|
Richard A. Hovsepian, 82, of Holliston, Massachusetts died peacefully in his home surrounded by his loving wife and five children on Sunday afternoon, August 4, 2019. Richard was the devoted husband of Nancy P. (Kelly) Hovsepian. They celebrated 61 joyful years of marriage. He was born in Boston, MA on November 22, 1936 to the late George and Charlotte (Mooshekian) Hovsepian. He was raised and educated in Newton, MA. Richard proudly served in the 101st Airborne Divisions of the U.S. Army from 1954-1957. He was a resident of Holliston for the past 55 years. He worked at a number of companies in the foodservice distribution industry which included Rykoff-Sexton, Sysco, and US Foodservice. He held a variety of senior executive positions culminating as President of the New England region for several of those companies. In addition to enjoying time with his family, Richard was an avid golfer and long-standing member of Franklin Country Club and Cedar Hammock Country Club in Naples, FL. He had previously volunteered as a little league baseball coach and a religious education teacher. Richard was a loving and proud father to Richard J. Hovsepian and his wife, Margaret, of Hingham, MA, Ronald W. Hovsepian and his wife, Megan, of Holliston, MA, Nancy L. Doherty and her husband, Michael, of Franklin, MA, Karen A. Jewett and her husband, Daniel, of Holliston, MA and Charlene J.Theriault and her husband, Steven, of South Berwick, ME. He was the proud grandfather (Papa) to his 15 loving grandchildren, Richard Hovsepian and his wife Susan, Charles Hovsepian and his wife Kelley, Amy Hovsepian, John Hovsepian and his wife Laura, Courtney Vidal and her husband Eric, Kathryn Coffey and her husband Timothy, Thomas Hovsepian, Michael Doherty, Caroline Doherty, Matthew Cooper, Patrick Jewett, Sean Jewett, Aidan Jewett, Jackson Theriault, and Sarah Theriault. He was also the great-grandfather to Jacalyn Judd, John Hovsepian, William Hovsepian, Grace Hovsepian, Timothy Coffey, James Vidal, Avery Hovsepian and Charlotte Coffey and adored cuddling each new addition to his beloved family. He was the brother of Ronald L. Hovsepian of Milford, MA and Diane Hovsepian-Cooper of South Yarmouth, MA, and brother-in-law to Virginia Swanson and her husband, John, of Concord, MA, Theresa Riley and her husband, Paul, of Newtonville, MA, Maureen Clapton and her husband, Martin, of Harwichport, MA, Denise Kelly of Auburndale, MA, Joseph Cumming of Mashpee, MA, and Louis Audet of Chandler, Arizona. He also leaves several nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends. He was the brother of the late Beverly Audet. He was also pre-deceased by his brothers-in-law, Paul Kelly and Charles Kelly, and his sister-in-law, Kathleen Cumming. Funeral Services will be held at Saint James Armenian Apostolic Church, 465 Mt. Auburn Street, Watertown, MA on Friday, August 9, 2019 at 11 a.m. Burial with military honors will follow in St. Marys Cemetery in Holliston, MA. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Visiting hours will be held at the Aram Bedrosian Funeral Home, 558 Mount Auburn Street, Watertown, MA on Thursday August 8, 2019 from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers memorial gifts in his memory may be made to Saint James Armenian Apostolic Church, 465 Mt. Auburn Street, Watertown, MA 02472.
Published in MetroWest Daily News from Aug. 7 to Aug. 8, 2019