Richard Collins, 88, of Ashland passed away Sat. Dec. 28, 2019, at his home in Ashland. He was the husband of Gwendolyn (Birk) Collins for 64 years. He received his bachelors degree in Commerce and Finance from St. Louis Univ. and later received his masters in Administrative Sciences from Wayne State University in Detroit, MI. Richard was in a class of early pioneers of the computer industry, employed by Burroughs, Honeywell, and Digital Equipment Computer Company as a systems analyst. A resident of Ashland for 50 years, he supported his community through volunteering with Indian Guides, Boy Scouts, coaching little league, and lending his financial and tax planning expertise to the Town of Ashland's Finance Committee and Municipal Improvement committee in the 1980's, serving on the finance committee for St. Cecilia's Church, and after retirement volunteering with Senior Tax Service helping residents of Ashland, Sudbury, and Framingham. Richard served his country honorably in the Army from 1955-1957 at Fort Benning Georgia. In addition to his wife, he is survived by seven children: Richard Collins Jr and his wife Dawn of Boca Raton, FL; Mary Celine Kirby and her husband Jonathan of Medway; Christopher Collins and his wife Sandra of Bolton, MA; Stephanie Kelleher and her husband Peter of Mt. Pleasant, S.C.; Robert Collins and his husband Clo Tepper of Boston; Jeffrey Collins of Atlanta, GA; and Daniel Collins and his wife Fleur of Calgary, Canada; 16 grandchildren, and 6 great-grandchildren. He was the brother of the late Rosemary Wessels and the late John Collins. A Mass of Christian burial will be held Thursday, Jan. 2nd at 9 a.m. in St. Cecilia's Church, 54 Esty St. Ashland, MA with burial to follow in Wildwood Cemetery in Ashland. Calling hours will be held Wednesday from 4 - 7 p.m. in the Matarese Funeral Home, 325 Main St. Ashland, MA. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Adorers of the Blood of Christ, 2 Pioneer Ln, Ruma, IL 62278. mataresefuneral.com
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Dec. 30, 2019