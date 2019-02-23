Services Norton Funeral Home, Inc. 53 Beech St. Corner of Union Ave. Framingham , MA 01702 508-875-7871 For more information about Richard Crawford Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Norton Funeral Home, Inc. 53 Beech St. Corner of Union Ave. Framingham , MA 01702 View Map Funeral Mass 9:00 AM St. Bridget Church Resources More Obituaries for Richard Crawford Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Richard E. Crawford

1953 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Richard Dickie Edward Crawford, born July 23, 1953, passed away unexpectedly on February 19, 2019. He lived a full life in a short amount of years, and truly lit up every room he was in with his humor and his presence. He was born in Boston and raised in West Roxbury and Hyde Park by his parents Francis Crawford and Phyllis (Keating) Crawford. He attended Catholic Memorial High School where he excelled in multiple sports, however hockey was his passion and his true gift. He later attended Framingham State University. He started his career with the Federal Bureau of Investigation as a cryptographer. He spent many years after in the insurance industry while raising his family. After leaving the insurance industry, he attended Connecticut School of Broadcasting, later working in the radio industry in Milford and on Cape Cod as an on-air personality. When his children got older, he had a career change and returned to federal government work as a background investigator, which helped him return full circle to a passion from his early adult years. He spent the last 16 years working for USIS and CACI. He truly enjoyed and loved what he did. His passion to communicate and converse with everyone around him was his way of making people feel valued. He is survived by his wife Mary (Sullivan) Crawford of 41 wonderful years, all of which were filled with joy, laughter, and many memories. He leaves behind three children, his daughter Gillian (Crawford) Lightburn and her husband Derek, his son Andrew Crawford and his wife Catherine, and his son Sean Crawford, all of Framingham. He is also survived by his older brother, William Wilbo Crawford, also of Framingham. Most importantly, his grandchildren, Emerson Emmy and Cameron CJ Lightburn, were his pride and joy and he never missed a chance to share a laugh and make a memory with them. They will forever miss their Dickie. He is also survived by his brother and sister-in-laws, John and Cheryl Sullivan of Sandwich, Ma, as well as David and Kathy Sullivan of Fredericksburg, Va. He has many nieces and nephews spread out between Massachusetts and Virginia all of whom he cared about so much. In his short but memorable life, Richard enjoyed most importantly spending time and making memories with all of whom he loved. Attending sporting events, especially his childrens, was always the most important thing to him. He never missed a game and or a chance to support them in any and everything they did. He welcomed all his childrens friends into his home and treated them as if they were his own. He also was an avid dog lover, always making sure his dogs were taken care of and loved. They always went on a daily car ride with him to get the newspaper and a cup of Dunkin Donuts coffee. He loved his dogs, leaving behind his best friend Ava. He spent many summers of his life enjoying the beaches of Cape Cod, as well as the mountains and forests of New Hampshire. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend visiting hours on Monday, February 25, 2019 from 4 | 7 PM at Norton Funeral Home, 53 Beech Street (corner of Union Ave.), Framingham. A Catholic Mass will be celebrated at St. Bridget Church on Tuesday, February 26th at 9 AM. Burial will follow at St. Stephen Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Richards memory to PittieLove Rescue, Inc (Framingham) or Reed Academy (Framingham), the school in which his wife has put her heart and soul into for over 40 years. To leave a message of condolence, sign the online guestbook or directions, please visit www.nortonfuneral home.com. Published in MetroWest Daily News on Feb. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries