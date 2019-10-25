|
|
Richard Edmond Curtis, of Rochester, Massachusetts formerly of Berlin, Massachusetts, and Windham, New Hampshire, died in the comfort of his home Sunday, October 20, 2019, surrounded by family. Richard was born March 20, 1945, in Bristol, Connecticut, the son of Edmond and Olga Curtis. He graduated from Bristol Eastern High School in 1963 where he excelled in tennis, swimming, and soccer. Richard went on to obtain Engineering degrees from Hartford State College and Northeastern University. Employed for his career in Structural and Mechanical Engineering as well as Construction Management, before retiring, Richard enjoyed numerous years working for The Dennis Group, in Springfield, Massachusetts. He is predeceased by his parents Edmond and Olga, and his sister Joyce Taylor. Survivors include his wife Laurie Ellen Curtis of Rochester, MA, children Eliza Jane Curtis of Rochester, MA, Libby Curtis Webb of Somerville, MA, Greta Olson Curtis of Nashua, NH, as well as his beloved dogs Pennylane,Annabelle, Benjamin, and Jet. Visiting hours will be held on Sunday, October 27, 2019 from 1-5 pm at the Slattery Funeral Home, Inc., 40 Pleasant St., Marlborough, MA. A funeral service will be held on Monday at 11:00 am at the First Parish Church, Central St., Berlin, MA. Should friends and family desire, memorial contributions may be made to Beth Israel Deaconess Cancer Center or Tufts University Cummings School of Veterinary Medicine at https://tuftsgiving.org/
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Oct. 25, 2019