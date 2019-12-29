|
Richard E Muise, 76, of North Attleboro formerly of Ashland. It is with deep sadness that we announce the death of Richard Everett Muise. He passed away peacefully at home surrounded by loved ones and his beloved cat, Sarah, on the morning of December 25, 2019. He was born in Chatham, New Brunswick, Canada on June 21, 1943, son of the late John and Almeda (Doucette) Muise. He immigrated to America in 1964, becoming an American citizen in 1970. Immediately upon his arrival to the United States he began working full time as an Optician at Framingham Optical where he eventually became owner of the company. He also served as an Auxiliary Police Officer in Holliston, MA from 1966-1976. In the early 1980s, he sold Framingham Optical and went to work as a Court Officer at Framingham District Court in Framingham, MA. There he climbed the ranks and became Chief Court Officer, overseeing the security of several courts in Middlesex County -- including Framingham, Natick and Marlborough district courts -- until his retirement in 2007. He was a resident of Ashland, MA for over 30 years, and an Auxiliary Member of the Ashland Post 2331 where he championed many causes to benefit Veterans. A devout Catholic, he was a parishioner of St. Cecilia's Church in Ashland, and later St. Mark's in North Attleboro, as well as a member of the Knights of Columbus Bishop Rice Council No. 4822. He was a dependable citizen and friend who would always do whatever he could to help someone in need within his community. He is survived by his daughter Michelle Muise, sisters Margaret Haines (Eldon Stillwell), Theresa Tapley (Dale), Gaelea Poirer (Michael), and former spouse Janet Valinski (Richard). He was predeceased by his sister Lillian White (Stanley) and infant brother Charles. A funeral service will be held on Friday January 3, 2020 at 11:00 AM in the Chapel of the Matarese Funeral Home, 325 Main St. Ashland, MA. Calling hours will be held from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM prior to the service at the funeral home. A private burial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory can be made to the Salvation Army.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Dec. 29, 2019