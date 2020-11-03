Richard F. Dunn 84 lifelong resident of Framingham, winter resident of Estero, FL, passed away Monday Oct. 26th after a period of declining health. He was the son of the late Harold and Louise (Harty) Dunn and the longtime partner of Mora Gray for 35 years. A graduate of Newton Trade School, Richard worked in many roles for General Motors until his retirement in 1991. He served his country honorably with the Army from 1958-1960. Mr. Dunn is survived by his partner; Mora Gray of Framingham; four children; Stephen Dunn and his wife Patricia of Southboro; Paul Dunn and his wife Gail of Upton; Nicole Eccles of Framingham; and Stacey OConnell of Blackstone; eight grandchildren; Brooke, Christopher, Joseph, Jessica, Justin, Danielle, Paige, and Mark, brother, John Dunn of Hudson, sisters, Irene Leland of Franklin, Therese Galvin of Plainville, sister in law, Joan Dunn, and many nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late Charles Dunn. Services are private at this time. Online condolences are welcomed at mataresefuneral.com
. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the American Heart Association
, PO Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005.