1/1
Richard F. Dunn
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard F. Dunn 84 lifelong resident of Framingham, winter resident of Estero, FL, passed away Monday Oct. 26th after a period of declining health. He was the son of the late Harold and Louise (Harty) Dunn and the longtime partner of Mora Gray for 35 years. A graduate of Newton Trade School, Richard worked in many roles for General Motors until his retirement in 1991. He served his country honorably with the Army from 1958-1960. Mr. Dunn is survived by his partner; Mora Gray of Framingham; four children; Stephen Dunn and his wife Patricia of Southboro; Paul Dunn and his wife Gail of Upton; Nicole Eccles of Framingham; and Stacey OConnell of Blackstone; eight grandchildren; Brooke, Christopher, Joseph, Jessica, Justin, Danielle, Paige, and Mark, brother, John Dunn of Hudson, sisters, Irene Leland of Franklin, Therese Galvin of Plainville, sister in law, Joan Dunn, and many nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late Charles Dunn. Services are private at this time. Online condolences are welcomed at mataresefuneral.com. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the American Heart Association, PO Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Matarese Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc.
325 Main St
Ashland, MA 01721
(508) 881-1444
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Matarese Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved