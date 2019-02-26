|
Richard F. Hanlon, 83, of Hudson, formerly of Watertown and Waltham, passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 24, 2019, at UMass Medical Center in Worcester, surrounded by his loving family. Relatives and friends are invited to a period of calling hours from 4 pm until 7 pm on Thursday, February 28, 2019, at TIGHE HAMILTON REGIONAL FUNERAL HOME, 50 Central St., Hudson, MA. A funeral cortege will process to Saint Michael Parish, 21 Manning St. Hudson, MA, for a 9 am Mass of Christian Burial on Friday March 1, 2019. Burial will be private. Please visit www.tighehamilton.com for the complete obituary.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Feb. 26, 2019