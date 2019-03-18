Richard Francis LaPointe, 69 of Holliston, passed away Saturday, March 16, 2019. Born in Marlborough, he was the son of the late Ruth Mary (Harrison) and Robert William LaPointe. He was the husband of 46 years to Michele (Nichols) LaPointe of Holliston. Richard was a graduate of Bridgewater State University. He was a Vietnam veteran who served 9 years in the army. Following his time in the military, Richard spent 30 years as an operating room RN at Leonard Morse Hospital in Natick. Besides his wife, Richard is survived by 3 children, David LaPointe, Joseph LaPointe and his wife, Blake Mitchell, and Melanie Mulligan and her husband, William. He also leaves behind 4 siblings, Robert C. LaPointe, Rita M. Bernard and her husband, Steve, Rachel A. Klaus and her husband, Jeff and Ronald A. LaPointe and his wife, Andrea; and his grandson, Nicholson LaPointe. There will be no visitation. A funeral mass will be held on Thursday, March 21st at 11:00 a.m. at St. Marys Church of Holliston. Burial will follow in Lake Grove Cemetery, Holliston. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to American Kidney Fund, 11921 Rockville Pike Ste. 300 Rockville, MD 20852 or kidneyfund.org Published in MetroWest Daily News on Mar. 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary