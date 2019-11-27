|
Richard Howard Blackman, 88, of Hudson, MA, passed away at home on Tuesday, November 19, 2019, surrounded by his family, after a period of declining health. He was the husband of Jeanne (Cyr) Blackman. Richard was born in Marlborough, MA, son of Clifford Blackman, Sr. and Greta (Nolan) Blackman. He lived in Hudson, MA for 64 years prior to retiring to West Barnstable in 1995. He returned to Hudson in 2007. He was a graduate of Hudson High School Class of 1949. He honorably served in the United States Army and was a veteran of the Korean War. Richard and his wife wintered in St. Petersburg and Ft Myers, FL for many years. He was employed at Hudson Light and Power Dept for many years, retiring as the Superintendent of Transmission and Distribution. He was a life member of the Riverside Gun Club of Hudson and served as Past Secretary. He was also a member of the Retired State, County and Municipal Employees Association of MA. In addition to his wife, his survivors are his sons, Richard Jr. of Yarmouth, MA and John Blackman of Ft. Myers, FL. He also leaves 3 grandchildren, Adam and his wife Jennifer of Ct, Sarah Jeanne of VT and Aidan (AJ) of FL and two great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his daughter, Mary Beth Jones in 2009 and an infant Grandson. He was affectionately known as 'gumbee' by his grandchildren. Services for Richard will be private. Tighe Hamilton Regional Funeral Home is honored to be assisting with his arrangements.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Nov. 27, 2019