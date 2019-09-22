|
On Friday, September 13, 2019 Richard H. Hayes, Sr. of Natick passed away at the age of 87. Richard was born on March 1, 1932 in Perry, Ohio. He was the son of Howard and Grace (Hartson) Hayes. He attended Bob Jones University and then transferred to Kent State University where he met his future wife, Anna (Winne) Hayes. They were married on June 26, 1955 and spent 64 joyful years together. Richard eventually joined the Air Force and served for 14 years. During that time, he was very active in the Toastmasters, winning several competitions, and became skilled at wood carving and leather work. As he got older, he found his greatest enjoyment in reading, listening to classical music, and engaging in storytelling and other activities with his children and grandchildren. Richard was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers Bob and David, his sister Frances, and his son, Richard of Natick, his granddaughter, Cassie of North Carolina, and a great grandchild. He is survived by his loving wife, Anna of Natick, his son, Alan and his wife Dawn of Medway, his daughter, Lisa of Framingham, and his daughter-in-law, Jayne of Natick. He also leaves his 12 grandchildren including Jesse of Marthas Vineyard, Richard III, Mark, Hillaree, and Haylee of Framingham, Jenna and Katelyn of Bellingham, Brittany, Megan, Alison, and Rebekah of North Carolina, and Angela of Framingham, 4 great grandchildren, and his dear friend Gary Orrell. Interment will take place at the Dell Park Cemetery, 163 Pond Street, Natick, MA on Wednesday, September 25th at 11:00 A.M. followed by a funeral service at the First Congregational Church of Natick, 2 E Central St., Natick, MA 01760 at 12:00 P.M. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Memorial Fund First Congregational Church, 2 East Central Street, Natick, MA 01760. For directions and to sign a guestbook, www.everettfuneral.com
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Sept. 22, 2019