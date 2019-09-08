|
Richard Henry Murdock, Sr., of Framingham, passed away peacefully Tuesday Sept. 3, 2019 after a long illness. He graduated Framingham High School and was in the US Army for four years and retired from Lowe's. He shared 40 years of marriage with his wife Regina and is survived by his children: Richard H. Murdock, Jr. & Jen, Rhonda and Ernie Moreau, Anita and Richard Spencer, Sharon & Chris Prior, and Scott & Melissa Fahey; a brother: Bob & Lynn Murdock, sisters: Frances & Paul Huntley, Dorothy & Gary Coat- es; 14 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. A celebration of Life will be held Thursday Sept. 12 at 1:30 p.m. at the Framingham Lodge of Elks, 450 Union Ave., Framingham. Private burial with military honors will be held at the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Sept. 8, 2019