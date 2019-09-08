Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Murdock
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard H. Murdock Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard H. Murdock Sr. Obituary
Richard Henry Murdock, Sr., of Framingham, passed away peacefully Tuesday Sept. 3, 2019 after a long illness. He graduated Framingham High School and was in the US Army for four years and retired from Lowe's. He shared 40 years of marriage with his wife Regina and is survived by his children: Richard H. Murdock, Jr. & Jen, Rhonda and Ernie Moreau, Anita and Richard Spencer, Sharon & Chris Prior, and Scott & Melissa Fahey; a brother: Bob & Lynn Murdock, sisters: Frances & Paul Huntley, Dorothy & Gary Coat- es; 14 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. A celebration of Life will be held Thursday Sept. 12 at 1:30 p.m. at the Framingham Lodge of Elks, 450 Union Ave., Framingham. Private burial with military honors will be held at the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Sept. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.