Richard Hickey, age 79 passed away suddenly on April 28, 2020. Richard is the son of the late Daniel and Eleanor (Ferguson) Hickey. He will be sadly missed by Family and Friends. He was a lifelong resident of Framingham, till 2015 when he moved to Bellingham. His favorite past time was to go to the Horse Track, Dog Track, and the Trotters. He is survived by his brothers Robert Hickey of South Carolina, Ralph Hickey of South Carolina, and James Hickey of Framingham. Also, many Nieces and Nephews. Richard is predeceased by his siblings George, Gordon, William, Joan Hickey, Norma Mears, Jackie Jenkins, Maryann Downer, and Pamela Landry. Funeral Services will be announced at a later date. For guestbook visit www. lehmanreen.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on May 2, 2020