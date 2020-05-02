Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Hickey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Hickey

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard Hickey Obituary
Richard Hickey, age 79 passed away suddenly on April 28, 2020. Richard is the son of the late Daniel and Eleanor (Ferguson) Hickey. He will be sadly missed by Family and Friends. He was a lifelong resident of Framingham, till 2015 when he moved to Bellingham. His favorite past time was to go to the Horse Track, Dog Track, and the Trotters. He is survived by his brothers Robert Hickey of South Carolina, Ralph Hickey of South Carolina, and James Hickey of Framingham. Also, many Nieces and Nephews. Richard is predeceased by his siblings George, Gordon, William, Joan Hickey, Norma Mears, Jackie Jenkins, Maryann Downer, and Pamela Landry. Funeral Services will be announced at a later date. For guestbook visit www. lehmanreen.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on May 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -