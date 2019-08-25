|
|
Richard John Blackney, age 94, died peacefully at home in Marl- borough on Wednesday, August 21, 2019. Born in Milton Massachusetts in 1925, he was the son of John and Florence (Swanson) Blackney, growing up in and around Quincy MA. He was called Dick by family and friends. After losing his father at age 9, Carl Landstrom became a devoted step-dad when his mother remarried. His loving wife Frances passed away in 2008 after 58 years of marriage. His sister Edna Blackney passed in 2016. Richard is survived by his five children, Scott Blackney and wife Edith of Westborough, Bryan Blackney and wife Karen of Westborough, Evelyn Mann and husband Michael of Half Moon Bay, California, Eileen Minkler and husband Marcus of Maui, Hawaii, and Donna Blackney of South Deerfield, MA. Also surviving him are his eight grandchildren: Shannon Mann, Thomas Blackney, Bryan Mann and wife Sasha, Mia Minkler, Anne Blackney, Ryan Blackney, Michael Minkler, and Kevin Blackney. Richard joined Raytheon Company in 1943 and worked there 44 years until his retirement in 1987. Mechanical Engineering skills came naturally to him, and he was proud of his progression to a Senior Engineering position without the benefit of a degree. He was especially proud of his contributions to the Apollo moon program and other major defense programs. And at Raytheon he met the love of his life, Frances Cadagan of Medford MA. Richard and Frances mar- ried in 1950 in Waltham and in 1958 moved permanently to Marlborough. For them the 1950s-70s were dominated by kid activities, including quarter-midget car racing, scouting, school sports, and constant household projects and repairs to the house, cars, and appliances. Richard insisted on fixing everything himself. He loved bowling and was a local hero in 65 after scoring a near perfect 299, spent the prize on a TV for the family. Richard was active in town politics including service on the Planning Board. He loved the summer family vacations at Goose Rocks Beach in Maine. Ogunquit was a life- long special place for him and Frances, and especially later with the grandchildren. He became an avid skier at age 60 into his 70s. Before and after retirement he and Frances made many trips to Bermuda, California, Hawaii, and of course Scotland. He was very proud of his Scottish heritage, and loved his two Cairn Terriers Roy and Rocky. He never missed the monthly poker games, watching 60 Minutes on Sunday nights, breakfast, or any chance to argue about something. His sharp intellect and sense of humor will be sorely missed. Visiting hours will be held at the William R. Short Funeral Home, 95 West Main Street, Marlborough, MA Tuesday, August 27, from 10:00 - 11:45 a.m., followed by a service at 12:00 noon, and burial at the Evergreen Cemetery, 133 Wilson Street, Marlborough. www.shortfuneral.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Aug. 25, 2019