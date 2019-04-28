|
Richard J. Brown, 54, of Industry, Maine died peacefully at his home on April 13, 2019. Born in Waltham, MA on July 15, 1964 he was the son of the late Orville J. Skip and Wilma Penny(Pentz) Brown. He attended Dover/Sherborn schools and graduated from Tri -County Regional Vocational Technical High School as an electrician. He then served in the United States Navy with an honorable discharge. He was very proud to be a veteran. He loved hunting, fishing, gardening, time with his children and grandchildren and visiting at his mothers summer home on the coast in Milbridge, ME. A Military service was held in Madison, ME on April 20th. Besides his mother he leaves his wife Beth and their 7 children, Monica, Ricky, Joey, David, Kyle, Krysta, Kaitlyn, and 15 grandchildren. His brother Bobby predeceased him in 1993 and his father in 2006. He leaves his brother Randy and wife Jill and their daughters Jessica and Holly of Londonderry, NH and his sister Susan Celli and husband Mike and their children Sienna and Anthony of Medway, MA. A graveside service will be held at the Pine Hill Cemetery, Sherborn on May 4th at 11:00 a.m. followed by a celebration of Ricks life.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Apr. 28, 2019