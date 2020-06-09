Thank you Mr Casey for always being such a great guy towards me and my family .., I still think back to the time you drove 3 of us to Montreal for a spring hockey tournament in the Jeep. Windows down through farm country in southern Quebec! You are a great man with a great family and you will be missed.

Thanks for being a role model and having me for dinner all those times.



Sincerely,

Tony Seariac and Family

Tony Seariac

Friend