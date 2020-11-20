Richard J. Kane, Jr, 41, died unexpectedly on November 16, 2020. He was born in Boston on August 7, 1979 as the son of Richard J. Kane, Sr and the late Cheryl Anne (Oakes) Kane. Besides his father, Richard Sr., Richie is survived by his brother Robert J. Kane and his sister-in-law, Robs wife, Becca. He is also survived by several aunts, uncles, and cousins. Richie battled for much of his life against his own mental health with the support of his family who loved him. Visitations will be held on Sunday, November 22, 2020 from 1:00 to 3:00 pm at the John C. Bryant Funeral Home, 56 Pemberton Road (off Rte, 30), Cochituate. Masks are required and social distancing will be respected. His Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, November 23, 2020 at 11:00 at Good Shepherd Parish at St. Zepherin Church, 99 Main Street (Rte. 27), Cochituate. ALL ARE ASKED TO GO DIRECTLY TO CHURCH. Masks are required and seating is limited. The Mass can be viewed online by searching Google for Facebook GSPWAYLAND. Interment will take place in the Kane family lot in St. Zepherin Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, his family kindly suggests that memorial gifts in his memory may be sent to Brain and Behavior Research Foundation, 747 Third Ave, 33rd Floor, New York, NY 10017 or www. bbrfoundation.org/donate
. For condolences and directions please visit www. johncbryantfuneralhome.com