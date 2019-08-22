|
|
Richard J. Paul, age 77, of Northborough MA born March 30, 1942 in Marlborough, MA has gone home to the Lord Yeshua on August 19, 2019 after fighting a long battle with cancer. He was the son of the late William Paul and Rita (Harper) Paul. He was predeceased by his brother William Paul and sister Theresa Ramos and his furry friends Ginger and Coco. He was married to his high school sweet heart Jo-Ann (Chagnon) Paul, they would have celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary in November. He was a resident of Northborough MA for the past 56 years. Dick attended Marlborough High School and Worcester Trade. Before starting Pauls Cleaning Services in 1970, he worked at Gothic Craft in Northborough MA, Grays Carpet Northborough MA, and Northborough Police Department as a Special Police Officer. Dick enjoyed golfing on the former Shawmut league and recently on the West Boylston league at Juniper Hill Golf Course in Northborough MA. He also enjoyed trips to the Saratoga Racetrack and yearly trips to the Fryberg Fair in Maine with his family. He cherished time spent with his three children Rick Paul and his wife Michelle of Northborough, Lisa MacDougald and her husband Ken of Charlton, and Steven Paul and partner Jamie Russell also Charlton. He also leaves behind seven grandchildren Ashley, Ryan, Amanda, Stephanie, Eric, Jonathan and Timothy and six Great grandchildren Sophie, Stella, Christian, Mia, Lana and Anastacia. In lieu of flowers the family suggest that memorial contributions be made to the Jewish Health Care Center at 646 Salisbury St., Worcester, MA 01609 or a . Dick relatives and friends are invited to attend a celebration of life at the family home on Saturday, August 24th at 3pm.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Aug. 22, 2019