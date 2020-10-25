1/1
Richard J. Wilson Sr. 85, of Ashland passed away Monday Oct. 19th, 2020 due to complications from Covid 19. He was the husband of Phyllis Jean (McDonald) Wilson who died in 2007. A graduate of Winthrop High School, he worked as a pharmacist for CVS for many years. Mr. Wilson served his country honorably with the Army National Guard for 9 years, actively serving for 3 years from 1960-63. Richard is survived by two sons; Richard Wilson Jr and his wife Anita of Framingham; David Wilson of Ashland; one daughter; Karen Ann Araujo and her partner David Lystila of Clinton; two granddaughters; Rebecca Benedita and Tiani Jean; one great-granddaughter; Lilith Ann; one brother, William Wilson and his wife Karen of Wakefied, one sister, Marie Patten of Winthrop, and many nieces and nephews. He was the father of the late Jeffrey Wilson. A private graveside service will be held. Online condolences are welcome at mataresefuneral.com. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to American Heart Association, www.heart.org or American Diabetes Foundation, www.diabetes.org.

Published in MetroWest Daily News on Oct. 25, 2020.
