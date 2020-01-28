|
Richard Michael McBride, 92, died Saturday, January 25, 2020 in Northborough. He was the husband of the late Eleanor (MacDonald) McBride, who died in 2008. Born in Hopkinton, he was the son of the late Francis and Madeleine (Jackson) McBride. He was predeceased by his brother Paul and his sister, Madeleine McBride. He was a 1945 graduate of Hopkinton High School and was inducted into the HHS Hall of Fame in 2017 for excellence in sports. Mike worked as a truck driver and part time Hopkinton police officer, proudly claiming he wrote zero tickets in 33 years on the job. He is survived by his children, Kathleen Bryant and husband James of Hopkinton, Mary Flynn and husband Joseph of Wayland, Nancy McBride of Hopkinton, Janet Moss and husband Thomas of Upton and Patrick McBride of Boston. He leaves eight grandchildren: Matt Bryant and wife Melinda, Julie Segars, Jesse Bryant and wife Laura, Shannon Mackay and husband Bryan, Colleen Grenier and husband Evan, Brian Flynn and wife Stephanie and Maggie and Christian Moss. His 11 great grandchildren were his favorite peanuts Abby, Aidan, Owen, Emily, Ben, Colin, Mackenzie, Jackson, Beckett, Molly and Timmy. 12 is almost here. The funeral will be held Friday, January 31, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. from the Callanan Cronin Funeral Home. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. in St. John the Evangelist Church. Burial will follow in Mt. Auburn Cemetery, Hopkinton. Calling hours at the funeral home are Thursday, January 30, 2020 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Donations can be made in Mikes memory to the Hopkinton Police Association, 74 Main Street, Hopkinton, MA 01748.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Jan. 28, 2020