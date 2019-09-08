Home

William R Short & Son Funeral Home
95 W Main St
Marlborough, MA 01752
(508) 485-0180
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
William R Short & Son Funeral Home
95 W Main St
Marlborough, MA 01752
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
William R Short & Son Funeral Home
95 W Main St
Marlborough, MA 01752
View Map
Richard Mahoney Jr.


1932 - 2019
Richard Mahoney Jr. Obituary
Richard Dick Mahoney Jr., 86, died Wednesday evening September 4 after a period of failing health. He was born in Boston, the son of the late Richard G. Sr. and Mary Mahoney and lived in Marlborough for many years. Dick was a United States Army veteran of the Korean War reaching the rank of Corporal. He then went on to a long career as an Industrial Engineer working for many companies in the area. Mr. Mahoney was a long time active member of the Marlborough Senior Center where he taught computer classes to his fellow seniors. He served as a member of the Friends of the Marlborough Seniors for many years. Dick was named Senior of the Year for the city of Marlborough in 2019 and was also a member of the Marlborough Reserve Medical Corps and worked on the annual Labor Day Parade for many years. Mr. Mahoney was a HAM radio enthusiast and was a member of the Algonquin Radio Club. He is survived by two daughters; Patricia Mahoney of Shirley, Theresa Mahoney, one son; Michael Mahoney of Long Island City NY, one brother Donald Mahoney of Randolph, four grandchildren, two great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. His funeral will be held on Tuesday at 10:00 a.m. in the Short and Rowe Funeral Home, 95 West Main St. Marlborough. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery. Visiting hours at the funeral home will be held on Monday evening from 4:00 | 7:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to the Friends of the Marlborough Seniors PO Box 793, Marlborough MA 01752 www.shortfuneral.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Sept. 8, 2019
