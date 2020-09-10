1/1
Richard P. Greene
Richard P. Greene in Bellingham formerly of Natick and Ashland passed away on September 6, 2020 at the age of 88. Beloved husband for over 61 years to the late Virginia (Manericho) Greene. Devoted father of Paul Greene and his wife Ana of Worcester, Ellen Greene and her husband Dave Miles, Richard Greene all of Southborough, William Greene and his wife Anne of Texas, Joanna Greene of Medway, Nora Hawkins and her husband Bryan of Milford. Son of the late Edward and Mary (Doyle) Greene. Brother of the late Anna Pepka, Mary Alice Morse, Walter, Robert and Edward Greene. Also survived by 10 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Visiting hours in the John Everett & Sons Funeral Home 4 Park Street NATICK COMMON on Saturday September 12th from 8:30-9:30am. Followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Patrick Church, 44 East Central Street (Rt. 135) Natick at 10am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Masks and Social Distancing required. Interment St. Patrick Cemetery, Natick. Richard was longtime owner of Greenes Appliance Service Framingham, an usher at St. Jeremiahs Church as well as Past Grand Knight Natick Council K of C #79. In lieu of flowers donations in memory of Mr. Greene may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142 Memphis, TN 38148-0142 or New England Center for Children, 33 Turnpike Road Southborough, MA 01772. For directions and guest book please visit www.everettfuneral.com.

Published in MetroWest Daily News on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Visitation
08:30 - 09:30 AM
John Everett & Sons Funeral Home
SEP
12
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Patrick Church
Funeral services provided by
John Everett & Sons Funeral Home
4 Park Street
Natick, MA 01760
(508) 653-4342
