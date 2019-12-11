|
Richard P. LaCroix, age 89, passed away early Monday, December 9th, 2019. He was the husband of Claudette M. (Dessein) LaCroix. Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, December 12, 2019 from 4:00-6:00 PM at the Slattery Funeral Home, Inc., 40 Pleasant St., Marlborough, MA 01752. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, December 13 at 10:00 AM at St. Bernadette Church, 266 Main St., Northborough, MA 01532. Burial will follow at St. Marys Cemetery, Beach St., Marlborough, MA. Donations may be made to , Massachusetts / New Hampshire chapter. www.alz.org/manh. For Richards full obituary slatteryfuneralhome.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Dec. 11, 2019