Mr. Richard P. Rae of Milford passed away Monday, October 21st , 2019 at the age of 87. He was the husband of Barbara A (Luchini) Rae for 59 years. Born in Milford, MA, he was the son of Garden W. and Anna R. (Blessington) Rae and graduated from the former St. Marys High School in 1949 and attended Boston College. He was a communicant of St. Marys Church. Mr. Rae retired in 1997 from the Milford Daily News after 53 years of service as Assistant Publisher and Director of Advertising. He participated in many promotions held by the Milford Downtown Merchants Association and the Milford Industrial Commission and was a member of the Christmas Lighting Committee. He served as a Library Trustee for 25 years and at the time, was elected as the youngest Milford Town Meeting Member. Mr. Rae served on the Board of Directors for the Milford Federal Savings Bank for over 40 years and retired as Vice President of the Board. He was a recipient of the Rotary Clubs Paul Harris Fellowship Award and was also a Corporator of the Milford Regional Medical Center. Mr. Rae was a Korean War Veteran, serving in Korea for 2 years. He was an avid golfer and was a member of the Hopedale Country Club and Italian American Veterans, Post #40 and was also a member of the Plains Association. Mr. Rae was predeceased by his brother Atty. William G. Rae of Alexandria, VA and his sister, the late Anna Ferraro of Ashland, MA Along with his beloved wife, he leaves his nieces and nephews Beth A. (David) Pantano of Hopedale, Nancy L. (James) Price of Sandown, NH, Paul (AnnMarie) DiPronio of Sagamore Hills, OH and Michael (Pamela) DiPronio of Natick, MA. Also, Nancy (Dennis) Bergeron of Holliston, Vincent (Karen) Ferraro of New York, William (Ginger) Ferraro of Douglas and Paul (Michele) Ferraro of Ashland and Tiffany Rae of Hawaii. He also leaves his sister and brothers in law, Bob & Evelyn Twomey of Hopedale and Vincent Ferraro of Ashland. The family wishes to thank Donna Shaffer, Lisa Phillips, Janet Zweibler, Cathy Salvucci and Jillian Salvucci for the loving and wonderful care given to Richard during his illness. The family would also like to thank Lynn OBrien and staff of the Salmon VNA & Hospice for their excellent care. His funeral will be held Saturday (October 26th) at 9am from the Edwards Memorial Funeral Home, 44 Congress Street, Milford MA followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10am in St. Mary of the Assumption Church, 19 Winter Street, Milford MA. Burial, with Military Honors, will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery in Milford MA. Visiting hours will be held Friday (October 25th) from 5pm to 7pm.Visit www.edwardsmemorial funeralhome.com for condolence book. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Oliva Family Cancer Comfort Fund,c/o Milford Regional Healthcare Foundation; to Salmon VNA & Hospice of Milford MA; or to Miles for Miracles @ https://fundraise.children shospital.org/goto/IanPrice .
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Oct. 23, 2019