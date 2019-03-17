Home

Slattery Funeral Home
40 Pleasant Street
Marlborough, MA 01752
(508) 485-0225
Graveside service
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
ST. MARY'S CEMETERY
BEACH ST.
MARLBOROUGH, MA
Richard R. Sawyer


Richard R. Sawyer, 73, of Marlb- orough, died Friday, March 8, 2019 at his home. Born and raised in Marlborough, he was the son of the late Francis and Doris (Zanca) Sawyer. Richard had been employed for many years as a security officer for several retail companies in the area. He is survived by his sister, Sandra Babineau of Marlborough, his niece, Michelle Drouin, his nephew, Jeffrey Babineau and his wife Ericka and their families. He is also survived by his aunt, Rita Cincotta as well as many cousins. A graveside service will be held on Friday, March 22, 2019 at 10:00 am at St. Marys Cemetery, Beach Street, Marlborough, MA. Donations may be made to the . Arrangements are under the direction of the Slattery Funeral Home, Inc., 40 Pleasant St., Marlborough, MA.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Mar. 17, 2019
