Richard S. Corrinne, 86, died Wednesday September 18, 2019 after a long period of failing health. He was the husband of Gloria (DeArcangelis) Corrinne. He was born in Marlborough, the son of the late Pasquale and Adeline (Cerasoli) Corrinne and lived in Marlborough until moving to Florida in 1990. Mr. Corrinne was an astute businessman that always displayed a great work ethic. He was the owner and operator of the former Imperial Builders in Marlborough and for twenty years also owned and operated Dick's Exxon in town. He owned the former Video Dimensions stores in both Auburn and Northborough and upon his moving to Florida worked for Home Depot for twenty years as a kitchen designer. Dick was a Past Master of United Brethren Lodge in Marlborough and was a member for nearly 59 years. He served in many positions including District Deputy Grand Marshal. His love for the fraternity knew no bounds. He was also a member of Aleppo Temple Shrine and was a Scottish Rite Mason. His contributions to the Masonic Lodge cannot be surpassed. Masonry was his way of life. There will be a Masonic service in his behalf at 7 p.m. Besides his wife he is survived by two daughters; Karen Aveyard of Leominster and Kristen Camire of Fitchburg, one son Carl Corrinne of Sterling, nine grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by two sons Keith and Craig Corrinne. His funeral will be held on Tuesday, September 24, at 10 a.m. in Saint Matthias Church, 409 Hemmenway St., Marlborough. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery. Visiting hours will be held on Monday evening form 5 - 8 p.m. in the Short and Rowe Funeral Home (www.shortfuneral.com) 95 West Main St., Marlborough.
