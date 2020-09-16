1/1
Richard Shiff
1923 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard Shiff, 97 of West Falmouth formally Framingham, passed peacefully at his home on September 14, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Born in Philadelphia on January 16, 1923 he was the beloved son of the late Samuel and Anna (Borr) Shiff of Medford, and brother of the late Albert, Herman, and David Shiff. He is survived by his loving sister Connie Levine. Loving father of Mark, Andrew and the late Eric; Father-in-law of Mary, Evelyn, and Rita; Adoring grandfather of Ian & Beth, Lauryn, and Zachary & Christine; and great-grand father of Claire and Thomas, the children of Ian and Beth Shiff. He is survived by many loving nieces and nephews. A 60 year resident of Framingham, he created and ran Framingham Motor Parts and Parts Headquarters and the many affiliated branches throughout the region, from 1955 through 1997. Former president of Temple Beth Shalom in1962. A very active man right up to his last days, he enjoyed golfing skiing, sailing and traveling. He has had a family home from 1979 in West Falmouth and established residency there in 2009. There he pursued his passion for sailing and found a new love, Irma Moss of Falmouth, where he blended his family with hers. Irma and Richard were very involved together in the Falmouth Jewish Congregation. He is a veteran of World War II in the US Army Corps of Engineers serving In New Guinea, the Philippines and Japan. Prior to enlisting he studied engineering at Georgia Tech. Graveside services on September 16th will be held at the Framingham-Natick Jewish Cemeteries, family only due to the Pandemic. A celebration of his life will be held when we can all be together. In lieu of flowers, expressions in his memory may be made to the charity of your choice. Stanetsky Memorial Chapel www.stanetskycanton.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
16
Graveside service
Framingham-Natick Jewish Cemeteries
Send Flowers
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved