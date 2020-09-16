Richard Shiff, 97 of West Falmouth formally Framingham, passed peacefully at his home on September 14, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of the late Claire Ruth (Kovnit) Shiff for 65 years. Born in Philadelphia on January 16, 1923 he was the beloved son of the late Samuel and Anna (Borr) Shiff of Medford, and brother of the late Albert, Herman, and David Shiff. He is survived by his loving sister Connie Levine. Loving father of Mark, Andrew and the late Eric; Father-in-law of Mary, Evelyn, and Rita; Adoring grandfather of Ian & Beth, Lauryn, and Zachary & Christine; and great-grand father of Claire and Thomas, the children of Ian and Beth Shiff. He is survived by many loving nieces and nephews. A 60 year resident of Framingham, he created and ran Framingham Motor Parts and Parts Headquarters and the many affiliated branches throughout the region, from 1955 through 1997. Former president of Temple Beth Shalom in1962. A very active man right up to his last days, he enjoyed golfing skiing, sailing and traveling. He has had a family home from 1979 in West Falmouth and established residency there in 2009. There he pursued his passion for sailing and found a new love, Irma Moss of Falmouth, where he blended his family with hers. Irma and Richard were very involved together in the Falmouth Jewish Congregation. He is a veteran of World War II in the US Army Corps of Engineers serving In New Guinea, the Philippines and Japan. Prior to enlisting he studied engineering at Georgia Tech. Graveside services on September 16th will be held at the Framingham-Natick Jewish Cemeteries, family only due to the Pandemic. A celebration of his life will be held when we can all be together. In lieu of flowers, expressions in his memory may be made to the charity of your choice
