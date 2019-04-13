|
Richard Timothy McCarthy (Mac), 79, born on April 29, 1939, of Hudson and Dunedin FL, formerly of Marlborough, passed away on Saturday, April 6th, 2019 from complications of dementia. He was pre-deceased by the love of his life, his beloved wife of 31 years, Linda Quinn-McCarthy (L.J.). He leaves his step daughters, Geodi (Johnston) Pellerin and son in law Keith, of Northborough, Jennifer Johnston and son in law Jim Higgins, of Marlborough, seven grandchildren whom he adored and who referred to him as Popeye, and two great grandchildren. He was also predeceased by his siblings, Paul, Margaret and David and his father Florence and mother Mary from Marlborough. He proudly served in the United States Air Force for six years. Before his retirement he worked as a carpenter. He was an avid athlete who enjoyed golf, water and snow skiing, and was a member of Fort Meadow ski club for many years. He was a huge Red Sox and Green Bay Packers fan. Mac loved people and always offered a smile. He was willing to do anything for anyone. He loved to read and was never without a book in his hand. He was a regular member at the Italian American Club in Marlborough and The American Legion in Dunedin, FL. Calling hours will be at Slattery Funeral Home, Inc., 40 Pleasant Street, Marlborough, MA 01752, on Tuesday, April 16, 2019, from 5-7 pm. There will be a private service at the Bourne National Cemetery at a later date.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Apr. 13, 2019