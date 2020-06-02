Richard W. "Rich" Marusa, 71, died unexpectedly on May 18, 2020 after being stricken at his residence. He was born in Needham on December 21, 1948 the son of the late Alexander Marusa and Mary Zoe (Geib) Marusa. Rich was the brother of Adrienne M. Hebert and her husband Don of Fort Pierce, FL and the late Mary K. Lawless and Alex L. Marusa. He is also survived by two nieces and three nephews. Rich has been a resident of Cochituate for the past 68 years. He was a graduate of Wayland High School and retired after many years as a Maintenance Groundsman for the Town of Wayland Cemetery and Park and Recreation Departments. For several years, he was also associated with Honeywell, Inc. as a Machinist and Quality Control Inspector. Rich was an avid sports fan, especially basketball, hockey and baseball. He enjoyed fishing in the local area, race cars and he took great pride and joy in his 1979 Trans Am. At the request of his family, all services and interment with his parents in Lakeview Cemetery will be private. Arrangements entrusted to the care of the John C. Bryant Funeral Home of Cochituate Village, Wayland. For condolences please visit www. jcbryantfuneralhome.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Jun. 2, 2020.