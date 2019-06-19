Ricky A. Hicks, 72, a 46 year resident of Framingham, died on Monday, June 17, 2019 after a brave battle with Parkinsons Disease. Born in Martinsville, IN the son of the late Lester & Dorothy (Troutman) Hicks, and the beloved husband of Carol A. (Murphy) Hicks. Raised and educated in Indiana, he served his country proudly in the US Air Force during Vietnam. Ricky was employed as a sales manager for many years with Hendries Ice Cream, New England Frozen Foods and C&S Wholesale Grocers. He had a passion for photography, and loved nothing more than spending time with his family on Cape Cod. Besides his wife Carol, Ricky is survived by his children, Benjamin Hicks and his wife Jennifer of Groveland, and Stephanie Hirst and her husband David of North Andover, his cherished grandchildren, Kelsey, Erin, Nathan, Trevor, and Molly, his sister, Linda Hurst and her husband Richard of Monrovia, IN, and his niece Jody Davis of Plainfield, IN. Family and friends will honor and remember Rickys life by gathering for visiting hours in the McCarthy, McKinney & Lawler Funeral Home, 11 Lincoln St. Framingham, on Thursday June 20th from 4 | 7 P.M. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Matthews Church, 26 Highland St., Southborough, on Friday morning at 9 oclock. Interment will follow in MA National Cemetery, Bourne at 1:15 P.M. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made in Rickys name to: , Grand Central Station, P.O. Box 4777, New York, NY, 10163-4777, . For directions and online tributes, kindly visit www.mccarthyfh.com Published in MetroWest Daily News on June 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary