Stanetsky Memorial Chapels
475 Washington Street
Canton, MA 02021
(781) 821-4600
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
9:30 AM
Memorial Gathering
Following Services
sister Enids home
Interment
Following Services
Sharon Memorial Park.
Risa E. Skoletsky

Risa E. Skoletsky Obituary
Risa E. (Perry) Skoletsky of Natick, MA entered into rest on Saturday August 24th, 2019 at the age of 77. Beloved wife of the late Bernard "Bernie" E. Skoletsky. Devoted mother of Ronald Skoletsky and his wife Marie Morel-Seytoux and the late Beth Widisky and her survi- ving husband Jay Thomas. Loving sister of Robert Perry, Enid Perry Liberman, Ronald Suffers, Baruch Suffers, and the late Sandra Shmaryahu. Cherished grandmother of Jaquelyn Widisky, Jennifer Widisky, Juliette Widisky, Freya Morel-Seytoux, and Blaise Skoletsky. Great-grandmother of Conner Philbrick and Dylan Greer. Funeral services will be held at Stanetsky Memorial Chapel, 475 Washington Street, Canton, MA on Tuesday August 27th, 2019 at 9:30 am, followed by interment in Sharon Memorial Park. Memorial observance will be held at her sister Enids home following services until 8pm. Expressions of sympathy in her memory may be donated to the Brain & Behavior Research Foundation: www.bbrfoundation.org or Save The Elephants: www.savetheelephants.org
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Aug. 26, 2019
