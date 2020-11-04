Rita Ann (Donovan) Drisko lifelong resident of Natick passed away on October 31, 2020. Devoted mother of Joan Campbell of Northborough and John A. Drisko and his wife Cynthia of Westborough. Loving grandmother of Jason A. and Jonathan D. Drisko, Jenna L. Minardi and her husband Todd and Brian Canning and his wife Trisha. Great grandmother of Augusta I. and Fisher K. Drisko, Logan Canning, Harper and Hilary Minardi. Rita Ann loved crocheting, reading, watching movies, playing poker and bingo. But her greatest love was playing fun activities with her grandchildren. She was also a longtime employee of Honeywell. Due to current health concerns about Covid-19 Funeral Services and Interment are Private. In lieu of flowers donations in memory of Rita Ann may be made to Alzheimer's Association
of MA 309 Waverley Oaks Road Waltham, MA 02452, Susan G Komen 13770 Noel Road Suite 801889 Dallas, TX 75380 or American Heart Association
300 5th Ave Waltham, MA 02451. For guest book please visit www.everettfuneral.com