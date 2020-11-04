1/
Rita A. Drisko
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rita's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rita Ann (Donovan) Drisko lifelong resident of Natick passed away on October 31, 2020. Devoted mother of Joan Campbell of Northborough and John A. Drisko and his wife Cynthia of Westborough. Loving grandmother of Jason A. and Jonathan D. Drisko, Jenna L. Minardi and her husband Todd and Brian Canning and his wife Trisha. Great grandmother of Augusta I. and Fisher K. Drisko, Logan Canning, Harper and Hilary Minardi. Rita Ann loved crocheting, reading, watching movies, playing poker and bingo. But her greatest love was playing fun activities with her grandchildren. She was also a longtime employee of Honeywell. Due to current health concerns about Covid-19 Funeral Services and Interment are Private. In lieu of flowers donations in memory of Rita Ann may be made to Alzheimer's Association of MA 309 Waverley Oaks Road Waltham, MA 02452, Susan G Komen 13770 Noel Road Suite 801889 Dallas, TX 75380 or American Heart Association 300 5th Ave Waltham, MA 02451. For guest book please visit www.everettfuneral.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
John Everett & Sons Funeral Home
4 Park Street
Natick, MA 01760
(508) 653-4342
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by John Everett & Sons Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved