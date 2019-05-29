Home

Rita A. (Beaudoin) Thorpe, 100, of Warwick, RI, a long time Ashland resident, passed away on May 25, 2019. She is survived by her beloved daughter, Paulette Levy (Kenneth) of Warwick, two loving grandchildren, Peter Eacuello, Jessica Kretchman, and four great-grandchildren, Anthony, Domenic, Benjamin, and Baylee. She is also survived by one sister, Pauline Guild, of Fenton, Michigan, formerly of Natick, Massachusetts, and many nieces and nephews. Calling hours are respectfully omitted. Burial will be private. Information and condolences, please visit TheQuinn FuneralHome.com
